Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.