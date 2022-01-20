Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NU (NU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NU (NYSE: NU):

1/5/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – NU is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 527,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,254. Nu Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NU stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,460,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,258,000. NU makes up 6.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.29% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

