Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altus Power (AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2022 – Altus Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

1/5/2022 – Altus Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

1/4/2022 – Altus Power is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Altus Power is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altus Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,491. Altus Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.