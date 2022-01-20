Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

NYSE:C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

