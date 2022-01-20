Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cairn Energy (LON: CNE):
- 1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.41). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.17) to GBX 235 ($3.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
LON CNE opened at GBX 188.57 ($2.57) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £938.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.59), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($249,395.42).
