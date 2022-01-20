Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Digital (MARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA):

1/18/2022 – Marathon Digital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Marathon Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

1/5/2022 – Marathon Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $74.00.

1/4/2022 – Marathon Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/16/2021 – Marathon Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MARA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 500,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 4.59.

Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.