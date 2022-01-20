ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.96. 493,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
