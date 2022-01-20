ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.96. 493,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

