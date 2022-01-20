ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.96. 493,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

