Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 48,386.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,445 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

