Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $14,548,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $10,877,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 264,346 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

