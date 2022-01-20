RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $405.13

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $405.13 and last traded at $405.42, with a volume of 42657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

