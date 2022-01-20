RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $405.13

RH (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $405.13 and last traded at $405.42, with a volume of 42657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.05.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.
The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About RH (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.