Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 50,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.45% of Revance Therapeutics worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,992. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

