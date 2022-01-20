Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 25,000 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.49% of Accolade worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.