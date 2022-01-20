Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 87,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

