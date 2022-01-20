Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,315. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.