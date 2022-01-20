Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,830. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.61 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

