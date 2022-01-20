Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $22.46 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.93. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.