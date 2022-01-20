Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $24.34 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

