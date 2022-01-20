Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $36.46 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $36,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.26. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

