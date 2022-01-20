Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $7.23 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 328.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.32% of Glaukos worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,703. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

