Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $7.62 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,535 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.24% of Phreesia worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 346.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 973.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of PHR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,350. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,428 shares of company stock worth $760,343 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

