Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $7.89 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.20% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,572. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

