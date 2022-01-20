Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 2.14% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000.

ESPR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 13,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

