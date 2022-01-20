Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 80,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $358,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,285. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.