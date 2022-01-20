Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,876 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of Harmony Biosciences worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,387. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 183.01 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.