Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 15,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.29% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $64,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,705 shares of company stock worth $8,134,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. 1,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,999. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $225.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

