Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 2,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.33. 25,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

