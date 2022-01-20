Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 35,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.15. 7,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

