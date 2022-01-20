Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 60,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 61,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

