Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.09. 14,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

