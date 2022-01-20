Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.65), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($368.26).
Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).
- On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).
LON RIO traded down GBX 68 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,586 ($76.22). 3,963,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,792. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,856.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,164.65. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
