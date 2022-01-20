Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.65), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($368.26).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).

LON RIO traded down GBX 68 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,586 ($76.22). 3,963,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,792. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,856.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,164.65. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,151.54 ($70.29).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

