Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,315.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $66,315.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00102167 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

