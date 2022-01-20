Rise Price Down 31.2% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $654,672.94 and $130.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,241,123 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

