Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.