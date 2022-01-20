Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

