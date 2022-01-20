Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $748.51

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.51 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 846.80 ($11.55). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 804 ($10.97), with a volume of 22,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.98 million and a PE ratio of 34.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.51.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

