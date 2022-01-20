Robynne Sisco Sells 5,445 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robynne Sisco sold 39 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.54, for a total value of $10,590.06.

Workday stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,854.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

