Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.