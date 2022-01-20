Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.