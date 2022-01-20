Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) traded down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.94. 551,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 544,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

