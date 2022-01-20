Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.49 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $308.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.