Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.