Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
