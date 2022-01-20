Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

