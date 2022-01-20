Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,515. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.