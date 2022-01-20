Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.