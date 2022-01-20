Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Royalty Pharma worth $558,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

