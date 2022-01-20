Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.02. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 31.10%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

