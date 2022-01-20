Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.