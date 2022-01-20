Rune Price Tops $190.64 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $190.64 or 0.00490879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $2,588.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.