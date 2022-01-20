Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,117 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Forward Air worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.